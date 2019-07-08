Elton John incanta Lucca per l’ultima tappa del tour di addio (galleria fotografica): photo di Laura Casotti

LUCCA – In 20mila sotto gli spalti delle mura lucchesi per Elton John, nell’ultima tappa italiana del suo tour di addio “Farewell Yellow Brick Road”.

L’artista torna a Lucca con una scaletta di 24 pezzi da standing ovation per salutare il suo pubblico dopo una lunghissima carriera, con energia da vendere e ironia, ma anche momenti intimi ed emozionanti e tanti ricordi. Quasi tre ore di concerto che sono valsi la spesa dei biglietti (sold out già da tempo).

Ecco tutte le canzoni:

“Bennie and the Jets”

“All the girls love Alice”

“I guess that’s why they call it the blues”

“Border song”

“Tiny dancer”

“Philadelphia Freedom”

“Indian sunset”

“Rocket man”

“Take me to the pilot”

“Sorry seems to be the hardest word”

“Someone saved my life tonight”

“Levon”

“Candle in the wind”

“Funeral for a friend/Love lies bleeding”

“Burn down the mission”

“Daniel”

“Believe”

“Sad songs”

“Don’t let the sun go down on me”

“The bitch is back”

“I’m still standing”

“Saturday night alright for fighting”

“Your song”

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

Galleria fotografica: